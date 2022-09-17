Resultados desde Ciudad Obregon En un enfrentamiento entre pesos ligeros invictos, el favorito local Luis “Koreano” Torres (17-0, 10 KOs) tomó una amplia, pero reñida decisión unánime en diez asaltos sobre César “Torito” Gutiérrez (14-1-2, 5 KOs) en la Expo Palenque en Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México. Torres, el actual campeón latino del CMB y ex campeón de plata juvenil del CMB, derribó a Gutiérrez en el tercer round. Las puntuaciones fueron 99-90 3x. Crawford, un ligero favorito sobre Spence Like this: Like Loading...

