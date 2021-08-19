WBC/WBA/IBF super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF champion Caleb Plant have reportedly reached a deal to fight in November on a PBC pay-per-view for the undisputed 168lb title in Las Vegas. The pair were close to meeting on September 18, however talks broke down at the last minute. More to come…
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Diss bee like a sope opera…
Oh gee, should we all be thankful..
Thought we would have to miss this. Lol.. I guess Canelo had No better option.
Canelo told his team, GET THIS DONE!
Actually his team said; Ok Champ you’ve cycled off of your roids so now we can fight. Something smells awfully funny here?!
Please get your opening gambit right he’s WBO not IBF champ not WBC WBA & IBF. You’re a boxing site ffs
Canelo’s going to give Plant a beatdown the same way Sleepy Joe beat down Donnie the Punkin’ Head!
Mods, please delete this account.
This is a boxing group. Not a political group.
Will Plant’s wife interview Canelo, after he knocks her husband out?
Good Question … From Mort.
Hurry up Canelo beat Plant by 8 round TKO then go to a different division I’am ready to see you fight some of these young Lions and stop hand picking opponents