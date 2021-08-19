Report: Canelo-Plant deal WBC/WBA/IBF super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF champion Caleb Plant have reportedly reached a deal to fight in November on a PBC pay-per-view for the undisputed 168lb title in Las Vegas. The pair were close to meeting on September 18, however talks broke down at the last minute. More to come… WBA extends Kyoguchi-Bermudez, Morrell-Ryder talks

