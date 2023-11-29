By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with super lightweight champ Regis Prograis ahead of his super fight with the undisputed lightweight champ Devin Haney on Sat, Dec 9 at the Chase Center in San Francisco and live on DAZN ppv. Prograis gave an early prediction on a potential Canelo vs. Benavidez showdown next year and how he plans to destroy Haney in their matchup. He also talked about the talent at 140 and what a battle with Tank would look like and much more in this exclusive interview.

