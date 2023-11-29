By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with super lightweight champ Regis Prograis ahead of his super fight with the undisputed lightweight champ Devin Haney on Sat, Dec 9 at the Chase Center in San Francisco and live on DAZN ppv. Prograis gave an early prediction on a potential Canelo vs. Benavidez showdown next year and how he plans to destroy Haney in their matchup. He also talked about the talent at 140 and what a battle with Tank would look like and much more in this exclusive interview.
Let’s go prograis!!! !you the champ!!!
The beauty of this fight is I really don’t know who’s going to win. I would have to give Haney the edge, just because he’s Haney and he’s the one they’re trying to build as boxings next superstar. Prograis will have to win by KO or a very decisive decision…I hope he does!