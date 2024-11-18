November 18, 2024
Referee Jon Schorle Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

Referee Jon Schorle, the third man in the ring for Serrano-Taylor 2, shares his view of the fight, the discussion during pre-fight instructions with both camps and the headbutts seen around the world by millions of people worldwide on Netflix plus a crowd of 75K plus at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. He also shared his thoughts on the overall event highlighted by ring legend “Iron” Mike Tyson and former YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul. And gave a shoutout to his mentor HOF ref Richard Steele who is well known for his controversial stoppage in Chavez-Taylor and much more in this Fightnews.com exclusive interview.

