Unbeaten heavyweight phenom Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) is gearing up to deliver another spectacle. Anderson will step up in class to face Belgian contender Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) on ESPN April 13 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Following a recent training session in Houston, this is what Anderson had to say:

“I feel like my career is going in the right direction. The only way is up. But I’m still working like it’s my first day. We’re on the job, so make sure you all stay with the journey. Stay with me.”

“I have a better IQ than Merhy. You have to have a high IQ to do this. I have one of the best IQs in the heavyweight division. So, make sure you watch the little things. Make sure you watch for the details.”

“He’s got a beating coming. I always come to entertain. Don’t miss it.”