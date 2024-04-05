Unbeaten super bantamweight Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Erik Ruiz (17-11-1, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino in Indio, California. After a slow start, Sanchez dropped Ruiz in round three and punished him for the rest of the fight. Scores were 97-92 3x. The ultra tough Ruiz has never been stopped.

Super bantamweight “Gucci Manny” Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) demolished Alberto Guevara (27-7, 12 KOs) in round two. Flores looked sharp, pressing the action and cutting off the ring. A big right hook ended it at 2:31.

Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) took out Freddy Espinoza (10-4, 7 KOs) with a body shot at 1:59 of the first round. Flores is a cousin of “Gucci Manny” Flores.