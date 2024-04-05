Unbeaten super bantamweight Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Erik Ruiz (17-11-1, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino in Indio, California. After a slow start, Sanchez dropped Ruiz in round three and punished him for the rest of the fight. Scores were 97-92 3x. The ultra tough Ruiz has never been stopped.
Super bantamweight “Gucci Manny” Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) demolished Alberto Guevara (27-7, 12 KOs) in round two. Flores looked sharp, pressing the action and cutting off the ring. A big right hook ended it at 2:31.
Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) took out Freddy Espinoza (10-4, 7 KOs) with a body shot at 1:59 of the first round. Flores is a cousin of “Gucci Manny” Flores.
Erik Ruiz is tough! Omg did he take some punishment
In the opener, transgender boxer Patricio Manuel got iced in 21 seconds. Honestly, if the dude sitting next to me didn’t tell me, I wouldn’t have known that Patricio was born a girl.