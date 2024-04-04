Ja’Rico O’Quinn has withdrawn from his rematch with Peter McGrail slated for April 27 at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England. McGrail had landed an immediate shot at redemption against Detroit’s O’Quinn following his shock KO loss last December in Arizona. The O’Quinn camp cited personal family matters as the reason for the withdrawal. McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) will now face former British super bantamweight champion Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) on the 27th.

Like this: Like Loading...