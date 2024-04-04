Ja’Rico O’Quinn has withdrawn from his rematch with Peter McGrail slated for April 27 at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England. McGrail had landed an immediate shot at redemption against Detroit’s O’Quinn following his shock KO loss last December in Arizona. The O’Quinn camp cited personal family matters as the reason for the withdrawal. McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) will now face former British super bantamweight champion Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) on the 27th.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.