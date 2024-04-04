By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

JBC top contender Fumiya Fuse (14-3, 3 KOs), 118, impressively acquired the vacant Japanese bantamweight belt (renounced by Seiya Tsutsumi after his successful but ill-fated defense against Kazuki Anaguchi last December) when he floored JBC#2 Taichi Sugimoto (10-2-3, 1 KO), 117.5, twice before the referee’s well-received intervention at 1:38 of the fifth round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Fuse, a durable southpaw, lost a nearly lopsided decision to Sam Goodman in Australia in 2022, and was stopped by hard-punching compatriot Riku Masuda a year later. Fuse, a road warrior, finally seized the national belt to his credit.

Formerly eight-time national female amateur champ Madoka Wada (1-0, 1 KO), 101.25, made a successful pro debut by dispatching Thailand’s Pimchanok Thepjanda (8-5), 101.5, at 1:47 of the third round in a scheduled eight. Wada, 29, may zoom up to have an ambitious world title shot soon.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions.

