Cruiserweight Andrzej Fonfara’s sudden retirement caused the cancellation of his scheduled match against Edwin Rodriguez that was to be part of PBC’s FOX and FOX Deportes telecast on Saturday, March 9 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California.

Stepping in as the replacement co-feature on that card will be a welterweight showdown between Abel Ramos (23-3-2, 18 KOs) and Francisco “Chia” Santana (25-6-1, 12 KOs). The telecast is headlined by WBC welterweight world champion Shawn Porter making his first title defense against mandatory challenger Yordenis Ugas.