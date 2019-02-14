February 14, 2019
Boxing News

Ramos-Santana new Porter-Ugas co-feature

Cruiserweight Andrzej Fonfara’s sudden retirement caused the cancellation of his scheduled match against Edwin Rodriguez that was to be part of PBC’s FOX and FOX Deportes telecast on Saturday, March 9 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California.

Stepping in as the replacement co-feature on that card will be a welterweight showdown between Abel Ramos (23-3-2, 18 KOs) and Francisco “Chia” Santana (25-6-1, 12 KOs). The telecast is headlined by WBC welterweight world champion Shawn Porter making his first title defense against mandatory challenger Yordenis Ugas.

