The countdown is on as WBC/WBO world champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) and IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) collide for the undisputed super lightweight title on Saturday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Ramirez is the prohibitive underdog for the first time in his professional career, as Taylor remains more than a 2-to-1 favorite at most sportsbooks. He started at -189 and currently sits at -263.