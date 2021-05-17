Teenage super featherweight prospect Frank Diaz (6-0, 5 KOs) will be in his first main event as a professional on Saturday night at Media Pro Studios on the outskirts of Miami, Florida.

Diaz will take on 43-bout veteran Mike Fowler (7-36, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin over six scheduled rounds. The 19-year-old Diaz is a local favorite who will look to advance his career forward. The durable Fowler has extended a number of unbeaten prospects the full distance. The event will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching.

“It will be another entertaining night of boxing Saturday night.” said William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing)

Unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Siarhei “Kold Blooded” Novikau (5-0, 5 KOs) of Miami, Florida, by way of Belarus, will take on former world title challenger Milton Nunez of Barranquilla, Colombia (37-26-1, 32 KOs) in a 6 round bout.

Rounding out the card:

Serik Musadilov (8-0-1, 8 KOs) vs Kevin Brown (2-14, 1 KO) 6 rounds cruiserweights

Junior Cuadrado (15-1, 8 KOs) vs Pablo Cupul (10-33, 5 KOs) 6 rounds lightweights

Nikolay Shvab (5-0, 3 KOs) vs Carlos Alfonso Jimenez (1-0-1, 0 KOs) 6 rounds lightweights

Tayre Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Anthony Woods (1-32-1, 23 KOs) 4 rounds cruiserweights

Steven Ray Jr.(Debut) vs Don Stewart (1-3, 1 KO) 4 rounds featherweights

Bryce Henry (2-0, 1 KO) vs Salome Flores Torres (0-3, 0 KOs) 4 rounds super welterweights

Bobby Henry (2-0, 1 KO) vs Celiel Castillo (0-10, 0 KOs) 4 rounds weltweights

Istvan Bernath (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jeramy Karshner (0-5, 0 KOs) 4 rounds heavyweights

Kenneth Sene (3-0, 1 KO) vs Alberto Delgado (1-15-4, 1 KO) 4 rounds super welterweights

Camilla Panatta (debut) vs Brittney Artis (debut) 4 rounds super featherweights