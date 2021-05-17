Fightnews.com® recently announced that world ranked Michael “The Bounty”Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) would be facing former world title challenger Mike “White Delight” Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs) in a WBA heavyweight eliminator and for the WBA Continental America’s heavyweight title June 19th in Miami, Florida. The bout will be on the undercard of the Triller promoted main event featuring undefeated and unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) making his first defense against mandatory challenger unbeaten George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs).

Hunter and Wilson have history from back in their amateur days where Hunter owns a win over Wilson. The two are much more experienced since that time with each excelling in the professional ranks. The Oregon native Wilson definitely wants to avenge his defeat to Hunter. He knows that bigger fights on the Triller platform could be awaiting him should he upset Hunter.

I know about your impressive amateur background but tell the fans about your accomplishments and the titles you won.

I have spent my whole life boxing and have a huge support system in my home state of Oregon, I Won the NABA Cruiserweight Title in 2018, I fought WBA champ Denis Lebedev in 2018 and defended the NABA in 2019. In 2015 we brought pro boxing back to Oregon by starting our own promotion company where my wife serves as the Promoter, We have promoted 11 pro shows and had tremendous success and support.

As an amateur, you fought at heavyweight and super heavyweight. As a pro, you started at cruiserweight where you won the NABA title. Did you always plan to move back to heavyweight in your career and was becoming world heavyweight champion always your goal?

I wanted to establish myself in the cruiserweight division and then jump up to the heavyweight division as the money is better. Of course, being heavyweight champ is the goal.

How do you feel about facing Michael Hunter in this WBA title eliminator and how important is this fight is to you?

I think that our styles match up very well and this is a fighter that I’ve wanted for a long time since he got the better of me in 2007. This fight is very important as Hunter is one of the best heavyweights In the world and that’s what I need to move up in my career.

What do you know about your opponent, Michael Hunter?

I know a lot about Michael Hunter I know he’s very slick, he’s a great boxer, fast hands and has an excellent boxing IQ. I know he’s a real fighter, one of the best in the world and I look forward to fighting him!

What do you think of the new wave of boxing exhibitions and boxing and entertainment fused with social influencers like Jake and Logan Paul attracting new younger fans to the sport and fighting on the Triller Platform?

I have spent my entire career working with the youth in boxing I’m always excited to see the next generation show interest in the sport. I’ve never met the Paul brothers but I wish them success.

The State of Florida where you’ll be fighting recently removed Marijuana as a banned substance for combat sports participants. You were stripped of one of your national championships because of Marijuana. Do you like the direction Florida is going and do you think it’s overdue?

That was forever ago, I was young! I don’t really have an opinion of Florida legislation.

If you beat Michael Hunter I understand you’ll be back fighting again on Triller. Who would you like to fight next?

Fighting on Triller again is the goal, they are the big thing in boxing right now! I’ll take whoever they throw at me. I wouldn’t mind fighting Andy Ruiz as I beat him in my very last fight in the 2007 USA vs Mexico duel.

What is something boxing fans don’t know about Mike Wilson that you’d like them to know about you?

Boxing fans may not realize that I’ve never trained in fancy Gyms. I still train in my hometown gym with my same coach I’ve had since I was 13. I never wanted to move my wife and kids from their family and home. I have always had to work a full-time job and train on top of that!! But… I am an excellent dancer and karaoke singer! Lol