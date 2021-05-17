By Robert Coster

A card in Santo Domingo presented by Manguita Boxing Promotions on Saturday served its purpose to showcase the talent of young Dominican prospects. In the main event WBA #11 bantamweight Victor Santillan (10-0, 3 KOs) put on a polished performance outpointing Mexican visitor Jose Armando Valdez (9-5-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. The fight was for the vacant WBA Fedecaribe title.

Lightweight Starling Almonte (14-0, 11 KOs) stopped Abrahan Peralta (19-9, 3 KOs) in two rounds. Almonte is promoted by Sampson Boxing

WBA #15 jr bantamweight Luis Reynaldo Nunez (11-0, 8 KOs) won an eight round decision over Florentino Perez (14-5-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico.

Lightweight prospect Edwin de los Santos (9-0, 8 KOs) broke down Marco Antonio Acevedo (11-8-1, 5 KOs) in three rounds. Nunez and De Los Santos are managed by Pennsylvania-based Tineo Boxing Management and promoted by Sampson Promotions.

Almonte, Nunez and De los Santos are expected to make their US debut in the coming months.

The card was held at Gimnasio Estancia in Manoguayabo, Santo Domingo.