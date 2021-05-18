Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder may get his third fight with current WBC champ Tyson Fury after all. Retired judge Daniel Weinstein ruled in an arbitration decision today that Fury owes Wilder a third fight as per their contract for their second fight in February 2020. Fury had hoped to move on to an August 14 with WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Wilder is in a position to get record-breaking step-aside money, or torpedo Fury-Joshua and force Fury to fight him.