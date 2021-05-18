Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder may get his third fight with current WBC champ Tyson Fury after all. Retired judge Daniel Weinstein ruled in an arbitration decision today that Fury owes Wilder a third fight as per their contract for their second fight in February 2020. Fury had hoped to move on to an August 14 with WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Wilder is in a position to get record-breaking step-aside money, or torpedo Fury-Joshua and force Fury to fight him.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Crazy really. I think Wilder is a complete dickhead. Bottled it for a year and will now push for a match when he knows everyone has moved on. I really hope someone in power can see sense here
No doubt Wilder is a complete dickhead! He got his Ass kicked by Fury at his own game! Maybe Wilder should fight Dillan White who has been calling out Wilder for ever now and the winner fights the winner of Joshua? Fury which we all know Fury gonna KO his Ass!
He didn’t bottle anything. Covid interfered with the rematch so his argument was I shouldn’t be penalized because of the restrictions that covid placed on the rematch. Fury and Joshua’s team knew that this was coming it’s why there hasn’t been an official announcement until now. They can pay him and STFU
Wow covid is obviously a factor in retrospect, but you cannot possibly think Wilder played ball organizing that third fight. Noone knew post-2nd fight how long covid was gonna drag on. Wilder stalled and stalled until the deadline passed. Now he sees an angle to save face and make some money , so is exploiting it, simple as that.
Wilder is pretty smart. He is hoping to get millions for stepping aside and waiting for the winner. He will be even smarter if he negotiates fighting the winner even if he has interim fights and somehow loses. Maybe Wilder vs Ruiz or winner of Povektin/Whyte? If all goes according to plan, he will probably hope to fight Joshua for a huge payday.
Joshua vs Wilder huge payday train is long gone.
If you believe that you’re an idiot and know nothing about the sport.
LIKE SOMEBODY SAID LOOKING FOR THE STEP ASIDE MONEY.. WHAT’S HIS NEXT COMPLAINT??? DOES NOT FULFILL THE CONTRACT THEN WHINES… WILDER TO ME IS GETTING BORING WITH HIS COMPLAINTS
Fury the most overrated fighter in a long time maybe ever. If ref doesn’t cheat Steve Cunningham a blown up cruiserweight would have knocked him out. If ref doesn’t give him a 20 second count against Wilder he is knocked out. If he fights Wilder again that will be the last we hear about Tyson Fury
” IF ” has never won a fight yet !!!!!
You really sound stupid saying the ref give him 20 seconds. Come on man
FURY WILL KICK WILDER’S ASS AGAIN… THEN WHO WILL HE BLAME NEXT TIME… LITTLE BOY WALKING AROUND IN MEN’S CLOTHES
What’s to keep Fury from just relinquishing the belt. It has no value anyway, he’s the Lineal Champion, that’s all that matters?
Who? What judge? How the heck is it enforceable. I hope the judhge had one of those muscateer wigs. we all know, Della Briosschki..Simple you don like what he sez you go to the guy with the turbin. They could stop the certification, but never the individual mixer. Ive got my coin on Joshua if its in Saudii, otherwise Luke in any 4 of Yugo. Owe…
Funny you should ask what judge. Judge Weinstein is a retired state court judge from San Francisco. I knew his son pretty well back in the day. Ironically, I watched the Holyfield-George Foreman fight at his house back in 1991. Anyway- bad ruling in my opinion. Yes boxing is a business, but Wilder is, in fact, a cold piece of work. He knows he’ll never be able to beat Fury in the ring so he has to to beat him in the courtroom. BTW, Wilders new trainer is Malik Scott, whom he KO’d in the 1st round a few years ago, so you know Scott won’t be throwing in the towel when Fury pulverizes him in the rubber match.
Let be real, like you said it’s a business. Wilder is making a business move and you would do the same thing if you was in his position.
Boxing is a business and Wilder is just Exercising the business of boxing. Remember this is prizefighting. Money first!
Yes sir, well said! I call it a retirement investment for later in life; money!
Idk man.. I think it’s smart. Slick strategy
“Wilder is in a position to get record-breaking step-aside money, or torpedo Fury-Joshua and force Fury to fight him.”
IMO, the best-case scenario for Wilder would be to receive the step-aside money, then hope that Joshua pulls the upset vs. Fury, as Wilder probably matches up a little better against Joshua. Either way, if this article is true, Wilder will be making some serious $$$ over the next year or so.
If the camps was smart they just give up Fury’s belt no one cares about them anyways. Let Wilder have it, it will not have any merit.
Wow, a legal/financial power move gained by the Wilder camp (Wilder).
I do not believe Wilder is mentally prepared for a major fight at this time, and I do not believe Wilder has his camp in order yet. Therefore, after gaining judicial leverage, Wilder is sitting like a “fat cat” in anticipation of major set aside money. This was a well structured move, and I ponder how much in set aside money will get offered to Wilder. The boxing world may have to prepare for a major, catastrophic set aside-QUAKE.
Meanwhile, in anticipation of fighting the Fury/Joshua winner, Wilder needs to get his head together; get his camp on the same page; and work his a*s off by sharpening his defensive skills/offensive skills in a professional style (not in an amateur style). However, I do not believe Wilder can beat a disciplined (but unorthodox) Fury; but Wilder will have a far better chance against a far more orthodox Joshua.
Wow he’s a fool, Fury took Wilder’s best and walked over him.I think Fury ruined him and now he wants his payday
Don King in 2!
What a joke! Wilder is a dog for doing this.
I think Wilder should feel fortunate that he’s in a position to get millions in step-aside money. He hasn’t fought since that loss to Fury. He’s rusty, so a third fight may not generate much interest. As such, the step-aside money may be the most money he can make at this point in his career.
On the other hand, he likely has much to prove, which makes him a dangerous opponent for Fury. Fury hasn’t fought either since that fight, so he too is rusty and as awkward as ever. All he does is sit around, picking his nose, and running his mouth. I’d like to see a third matchup between these two lazy, overrated fighters. The winner can then fight Joshua, hopefully some time this decade.
I know Covid had a part in it, along with Wilder’s injury from that second fight, but I am sick of the inactivity of these lazy bums.
retired judge. lol
A pox on all their houses on this one. Fury’s camp should’ve never, ever agreed to/insisted on a third bout clause in the contract for the second fight. And unless the explicit intent is to collect a check of step-aside money to allow Fury-Joshua to continue as expected? It’s a career killer for the Heavyweight Champion of Alabama on multiple fronts.
The smartest thing Deontay Wilder can do right now is go to the promoter and throw out a (reasonable) figure that makes this issue go away for a Fury-Joshua fight. The dumbest thing he can do is, well, anything else.