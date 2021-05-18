The COVID-19 pandemic certainly knocked down boxing in general for the past 1½ years. Ring 8, though, remained busy despite not being able to hold its monthly meetings.

Despite no revenue-generating events as it normally has several times during the year, Ring 8 got up off the mat and recorded a KO victory on several fronts.

Ring 8 distributed more than $11,000 in financial assistance to numerous deserving people in the boxing community, ranging from boxers to trainers, cornermen and those in the boxing community who were in need.

Another success story during the pandemics was the founding and funding of the “Patrick Day Sports Achievement Award”, a $5,000 scholarship to be distributed to a worthy Freeport High School student in increments of $500.00 per year for 10 years.

Day was a popular super welterweight prospect (17-4-1, 6 KOs) from Freeport (NY), who died in 2019 from head injuries suffered during a fight with Charles Conwell. Day, a former No. 1 ranked USA 152-pound amateur, died at the age of 27.

Ring 8 has also announced a new schedule, starting with its first meeting of 2021 on May 27 at the Plattduetsche Park Restaurant in Franklin Square, NY, starting at 7 p.m. p.m. ET with dinner, followed by the meeting, which may be held outdoors, pending weather conditions. New York state’s COVID-19 protocol will be followed as attendees will be required to wear a mask (provided, if needed, by Ring 8) to enter if the meeting is held indoors. Dues will not be collected, but there will be a $5.00 fee for cost of the meal.

Major announcements made by Ring 8, which sponsors the New York State Boxing Hall (NYSBHOF) of Fame, as follows:

The postponed 2020 NYSBHOF Awards Dinner will be held Sunday, September 19, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. All NYSBHOF inductees will be notified by letter or email within the next few weeks.

The annual Ring 8 Holiday Party is scheduled to be held December 12, while the 2022 (no Class of 2021) will be held May 1, 2022.

All three major events will be held at beautiful Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York. For additional information contact Ring 8/NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy.

“I wish to congratulate a terrific board that went through the most difficult times,” Ring

8/NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy said. “We were all still able to remember those in our boxing community.”