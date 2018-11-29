Unbeaten super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (19-0, 7 KOs) will face Manuel Lopez (14-2-1, 7 KOs) on Friday, December 14 in a 10-rounder for the NABF “junior” title at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Barboza-Lopez will be the co-feature to the previously announced rematch featuring WBO champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and #1 contender Jesse “Hollywood” Hart. The event will stream live on ESPN+.

The undercard stream will also feature:

2016 Olympian Mikaela Mayer (8-0, 4 KOs) will defend the NABF super featherweight title in an eight-rounder against Calixta Silgado (17-10-3, 12 KOs).

Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. (18-1-1, 10 KOs) will take on Daniel Lozano (15-5, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBC Continental Americas bantamweight title.

Gabriel Flores Jr. (10-0, 5 KOs) meets Edward Kakembo (10-5, 3 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout.

Junior lightweight contender Jamel Herring (18-2, 10 KOs) faces former junior featherweight world title challenger Adeilson Dos Santos (19-5, 15 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Ruben Vega (11-0, 5 KOs), from Mazatlán, Mexico, will clash with Oscar Mojica (11-5, 1 KO) in a six-round super flyweight battle.

In a six-rounder at super bantamweight, Jesus Arechiga (6-0, 6 KOs) will look to keep his knockout streak alive against David Martino (6-5, 4 KO).

Roberto Duran Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), son of the all-time great, will see action against Leonardo Pena (0-2) in a four-rounder at welterweight.