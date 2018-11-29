By TMZSports.com

More legal trouble for Jermain Taylor … the ex-boxing champ was arrested for the second time this month after missing a child support payment … TMZ Sports has confirmed. 40-year-old Taylor — once the undisputed middleweight champ — was booked in Pulaski County jail in Arkansas around 1 PM on Wednesday. Jermain owes a whopping $54,500 in child support … and will not be released until he either pays $5,350 in back payments or otherwise satisfies the court.

ICYMI — Taylor was arrested in Arkansas back in August for allegedly knocking a woman unconscious and holding a knife to her throat. Prosecutors later indicted Taylor on felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic battery. Taylor’s also been arrested for allegedly shooting his own cousin, allegedly making terroristic threats and firing a handgun at an MLK Jr. parade, and allegedly brutally beating a fellow patient at a rehab facility.