WBO featherweight champon Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) and unbeaten challenger Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s world title fight at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Espinoza had a decided height advantage.

Robeisy Ramirez: “I have never struggled with taller fighters. But with regard to how I will fight, I leave that to my trainer, Ismael Salas.”

Rafael Espinoza: “I always try to use my height advantage. My body has been blessed with this height, and I don’t even struggle to make weight. Obviously, I use it to my advantage, but like all Mexicans, I like coming forward, too.”