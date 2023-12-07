December 7, 2023
Prograis-Haney Final Press Conference

Em1 4116
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Emotions were running high during the final press conference for Saturday’s DAZN PPV clash between WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Devin Haney: “I’m gonna beat the shit outta this n****r. The n****r’s really a bum for real, for real. He really don’t wanna tell y’all, but he’s really a bum. And on December 9, the world is going to see that I’m levels above this bum-ass n****r.”

Regis Prograis: “I’m gonna hurt this boy. That’s it. I’m gonna hurt him. I’m gonna hurt him bro. I’m gonna hurt him. I’m gonna hurt this n****r bro. I’m gonna hurt him.”

