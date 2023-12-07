Julian Gonzalez 130.8 vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 129,6
Jesse Hart 186.3 vs. Jeyson Minda 195.4
Thnajhae Teasley 147.9 vs. Xavier Madrid 147.9
Jarrett Hurd 162.9 vs. Tyi Edmonds 165.6
Shamara Woods 140.2 vs. Michaele Nogue 139.8
Francis Oran 202.6 vs. Justin Maggi 195.4
Gustavo Morales 147.9 vs. Antonio Allen 151.4
Travon Marshall 150.7 vs. Roudly Lolo 152.1
James Bernadin 133.9 vs. Osvaldo Morales 132.4
Paige Suchit 115.7 vs. Yusniel Abrahante 115.9
Ernie Cuevas 121.3 vs. Roberto Pucheta 122
Elijah Akana 211.8 vs. Kaleb Slaughter 246.1
Venue: Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Stream: BXNGTV.com
1st Bell: 6:45 PM ET
Hurd desperately needs a win. Glad to see him pop up on a card like this just to stay busy and get that win. It would be his first in almost four years.
Couple names on this card. Hart and Hurd. Didn’t Marshal just fight too?