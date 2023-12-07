Weights from Bethlehem, PA Julian Gonzalez 130.8 vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 129,6

Jesse Hart 186.3 vs. Jeyson Minda 195.4

Thnajhae Teasley 147.9 vs. Xavier Madrid 147.9

Jarrett Hurd 162.9 vs. Tyi Edmonds 165.6

Shamara Woods 140.2 vs. Michaele Nogue 139.8

Francis Oran 202.6 vs. Justin Maggi 195.4

Gustavo Morales 147.9 vs. Antonio Allen 151.4

Travon Marshall 150.7 vs. Roudly Lolo 152.1

James Bernadin 133.9 vs. Osvaldo Morales 132.4

Paige Suchit 115.7 vs. Yusniel Abrahante 115.9

Ernie Cuevas 121.3 vs. Roberto Pucheta 122

Elijah Akana 211.8 vs. Kaleb Slaughter 246.1 Venue: Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 6:45 PM ET WBA KO to Drugs Weights Prograis-Haney Final Press Conference

