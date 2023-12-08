WBA KO to Drugs Weights By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Sports Idalberto Umara 133.4 vs. Fradimil Macayo 135.8

(WBA Fedelatin Lightweight Title)



Kevin Hayler Brown 140 vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez 138.4

(WBA Continental Americas Super Lightweight Title)



Jeovanny Estela 155 vs. Juan Egana Ellzaide 152

Israel Rodriguez Picazo 122 vs. Wilner Soto 122

Euri Cedeno 160.4 vs. Yoanki “Diamanté” Urrutia 159

Aaron Aponte 141.6 vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal 141.8

Leonardo “Chispita” Padilla 130.4 vs. Jeremy Hill 130.2

Etoundi Michel William 158 vs. Dormedes Potes 159.2

Juan Guerra Vargas 131.2 vs. Pedro “El Gago”Hernandez 131.2

Abass Baraou 155.4 vs. Hugo Noriega 154

Opeyemi “Sense Boy”Adeyemi 126.6 vs. Jason Vera 127.2 Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Box-Lab Promotions Weights from Bethlehem, PA

