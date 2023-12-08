By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Sports
Idalberto Umara 133.4 vs. Fradimil Macayo 135.8
(WBA Fedelatin Lightweight Title)
Kevin Hayler Brown 140 vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez 138.4
(WBA Continental Americas Super Lightweight Title)
Jeovanny Estela 155 vs. Juan Egana Ellzaide 152
Israel Rodriguez Picazo 122 vs. Wilner Soto 122
Euri Cedeno 160.4 vs. Yoanki “Diamanté” Urrutia 159
Aaron Aponte 141.6 vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal 141.8
Leonardo “Chispita” Padilla 130.4 vs. Jeremy Hill 130.2
Etoundi Michel William 158 vs. Dormedes Potes 159.2
Juan Guerra Vargas 131.2 vs. Pedro “El Gago”Hernandez 131.2
Abass Baraou 155.4 vs. Hugo Noriega 154
Opeyemi “Sense Boy”Adeyemi 126.6 vs. Jason Vera 127.2
Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: Box-Lab Promotions