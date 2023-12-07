The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, has announced the newest class of inductees to be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 6-9, 2024.
The Class of 2024 includes Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, Michael “Double M” Moorer, Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon and Diego “Chico” Corrales (posthumous) in the men’s Modern category; Jane “The Fleetwood Assassin” Couch and “La Guerrera” Ana Maria Torres in the Women’s modern category; trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen and publicist Fred Sternburg in the Non-Participant category; journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous) in the Observer category; Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Theresa Kibby (posthumous) in the women’s Trailblazer category.
The 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 6-9. Events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.
I figured Hatton would get in eventually. Good for Corrales and Moorer (always wonder what may’ve happened had Moorer stayed at 175 until Roy Jones got there) and Calderon probably has a pretty legit shout for being the second best straw weight ever and he did end up making a nice run at 108 as well.
But JACKIE KALLEN! Great news!
this list almost for me seems more of a popularity contest. And in recent years, this has been the case. Far more deserving for me, than Hatton would be Henry Maske, the German Light heavy weight world champ, who when he lost his first and last fight as champ, came back 8 yrs later just to fight Virgil Hill again, and won a decision. A record at that time in avenging a loss, only topped later by Bernard Hopkins over Roy Jones. Also Maske was a gold medalist in the Olympics. I would also put in Daris M of Poland, can’t spell his last name, also a victor over Virgil Hill, who still had a career afterwards. MIchael Nunn also comes to mind. Older boxers who deserve to be there are Harry Jeffra, a Batam weight champ back in the 40’s, who beat Sixto Escobar 3 of 4 times, and Escobar is in the hall. Also a champ in a higher weight class. Though only the WBA champ, Jimmy Elllis defeated far more quality opposition than did Hatton, and even Jerry Quarry. I would even put those two men ahead of Michael Moorer. Now they are in a different era group. But really far more deserving. Also coming to my mind, Victor Darchinyan. I think some of the boxers fighting today, I can almost think of 10, one who may have just retired, who are more deserving in the future of being in the hall than the boxers named here. And no, one of them is not Tyson Fury.