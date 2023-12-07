After losing broadcast partner Showtime, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has announced a new multiyear rights agreement with Amazon Prime Video beginning in 2024. Prime Video, which has been getting into live sports recently, including NFL football, MMA, and other sports, is set to become the home of PBC’s pay-per-view boxing events. The first PPV is expected in March and available for all viewers to purchase, regardless of Prime membership.

Additionally, in the U.S. and select countries, Prime Video will exclusively stream a non-PPV series of championship boxing events. Details on specific cards, dates, and locations will be announced at a later date.