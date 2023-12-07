After losing broadcast partner Showtime, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has announced a new multiyear rights agreement with Amazon Prime Video beginning in 2024. Prime Video, which has been getting into live sports recently, including NFL football, MMA, and other sports, is set to become the home of PBC’s pay-per-view boxing events. The first PPV is expected in March and available for all viewers to purchase, regardless of Prime membership.
Additionally, in the U.S. and select countries, Prime Video will exclusively stream a non-PPV series of championship boxing events. Details on specific cards, dates, and locations will be announced at a later date.
For selfish reasons, I wish they’d gone with DAZN or/and ESPN, but this is just fine and I like how they’re already saying that you will not need a subscription to buy ppvs. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re more active.
No way he was going to Dazn. For obvious reasons
That’s fine, NJ but how nice and convenient would it have been to have PBC, Matchroom and Golden Boy under the same roof?
Al Haymon is a smart man. I’m old school and not a streamer, but I guess I’ll adapt.
This is huge. Amazon def has the pockets to make a splash in the sport. Didnt see this one coming. This shows what a big thinker A.Haymon is. When one door closed a bigger one came open for him