The WBO has sanctioned the April 1 clash between two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) for the WBO interim featherweight world title, The bout will take place on ESPN+ April 1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

In the eight-round co-feature, super welterweight Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten record against nine-year veteran Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12, KOs).

Other bouts, also streaming live on ESPN+, include:

In an eight-round grudge match, Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) will make his junior middleweight debut against Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs). Tucker: “Nikoloz is going to be easy work. After I get finished with him, I want to fight Xander.”

Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 13 KOs) returns against Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Junior welterweight phenom Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs), who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, fights in an eight-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (8-0, 6 KOs) returns home against an opponent to be named.

Lightweight Abdullah Mason (6-0, 5 KOs) makes his 2023 debut in a six-rounder.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante Benjamin Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) appears in a six-rounder.