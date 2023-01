Wallin-Olguin Weights from New Hampshire Otto Wallin 245 vs. Helaman Olguin 276 Shayna Foppiano 138 vs. Sarah Click 139

James Perkins 168 vs. Pablo Ernesto Oliveto 162

Nate Balakin 146 vs. Michael Taylor 144

Jay Gregory 157 vs. Michael Alvarez 155

Alexis Flores 134 vs. Javier Torres 134 Venue: Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, NH

Promoter: Boston Boxing Promotions

Venue: Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, NH

Promoter: Boston Boxing Promotions

TV: PPV ($19.99 @ www.CombatSportsNow.com)

