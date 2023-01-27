January 26, 2023
Boxing News

Hollywood Fight Night Weights

Bohachuk Weighin
Photo: Lina Baker/360 Promotions

Serhii Bohachuk 153.2 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 152.8
(WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship)

Omar Cande Trinidad 125.8 vs. Jose Luis Ramirez 126
Umar Dzambekov 174.4 vs. Anthony Fleming 175
Daniel Barrera 114.8 vs. Victor Edward Hernandez Martin 116.2
Stefi Cohen 117.6 vs. Kedra Bradley 114
David Romero 137.8 vs. Michael De La Cruz 137
Gloria Munguilla 114.4 vs. JoAnna Espinoza 113

Venue: Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club, Montebello, CA
Promoter: 360 Promotions
TV: UFC Fightpass

Wallin-Olguin Weights from New Hampshire
Ramsey: Beterbiev KO record not the focus

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>