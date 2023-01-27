Serhii Bohachuk 153.2 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 152.8
(WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship)
Omar Cande Trinidad 125.8 vs. Jose Luis Ramirez 126
Umar Dzambekov 174.4 vs. Anthony Fleming 175
Daniel Barrera 114.8 vs. Victor Edward Hernandez Martin 116.2
Stefi Cohen 117.6 vs. Kedra Bradley 114
David Romero 137.8 vs. Michael De La Cruz 137
Gloria Munguilla 114.4 vs. JoAnna Espinoza 113
Venue: Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club, Montebello, CA
Promoter: 360 Promotions
TV: UFC Fightpass