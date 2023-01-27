Hollywood Fight Night Weights Serhii Bohachuk 153.2 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 152.8

(WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship) Omar Cande Trinidad 125.8 vs. Jose Luis Ramirez 126

Umar Dzambekov 174.4 vs. Anthony Fleming 175

Daniel Barrera 114.8 vs. Victor Edward Hernandez Martin 116.2

Stefi Cohen 117.6 vs. Kedra Bradley 114

David Romero 137.8 vs. Michael De La Cruz 137

Gloria Munguilla 114.4 vs. JoAnna Espinoza 113 Venue: Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club, Montebello, CA

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Venue: Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club, Montebello, CA

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass

