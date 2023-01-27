Welterweights Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) and George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Alexis Rocha: “Ghanians are tough but I’m Mexican, I’m just as tough. Everyone is always asking what I want after this fight but I can’t take my eyes off of him. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Those are very dangerous fighters. My mind doesn’t go past the 28th. My mind is focused on him. Whoever they put in front of me I have to put on a spectacular show. Keep knocking on that door and the big names will follow.”

George Ashie: “This is going to be Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ike Quartey II and this time it’s going to Ghana not Mexico. It’s going to be a war. I want to thank all the fans in Ghana. I have this opportunity and I’m not going to let it slide out of my hands. These opportunities are life-changing and I’m here to stay.”