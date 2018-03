Update: The fight will go on, but Quigg cannot win the belt. If Valdez loses, the belt becomes vacant. Quigg stated that his body “seems to have frozen,” but vowed he’ll get the victory, albeit without the title.

Oscar Valdez 125.8 vs Scott Quigg 128.8

(WBO featherweight title)

Andy Vences 129.2 vs. Erick de Leon 129.8

Andy Ruiz 260.2 vs. Devin Vargas 217.4

Alex Saucedo 138.6 vs. Abner Lopez 139.8

Venue: StubHub Center, Carson, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN