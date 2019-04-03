Super welterweight Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (27-7-3, 16 KOs) says he is determined to avenge the losses of his stablemates to José Carlos “Puro” Paz (23-8-1, 13 KOs) and other Argentineans on Saturday at the Arena Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico. Paz, who just arrived in town for the fight, said he not only will defeat Alvarez, but will win over the support of the local boxing fans.



“The Mexican fans are knowledgeable,” commented Paz. “They’ll be supporting my opponent in the beginning, but over the course of the fight they’ll be cheering for me. When I came to Mexico and defeated Omar Chávez and Jorge Páez, people ended up chanting my name and gave me great ovations when they announced the result in my favor. The same will happen on Saturday against Alvarez.”

“We’ll be aggressive and look to fight in the middle of the ring. The ‘Inocente’ is not going to be able to stand the pace I’m going to set in this fight!”