May 5, 2020
Boxing News

Pulev: Joshua can’t face Fury

It doesn’t sound like IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev plans to step aside to allow a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title.

“He can’t face Fury because he has signed a contract to fight me,” the 39-year-old Pulev told Sky Sports. “Besides, in this same contract there are clauses featuring some serious compensations (if the fight doesn’t happen). In the meantime, Fury has a contract for a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Neither me, nor Wilder will give up on these fights.”

Mike Tyson looks sharp in gym

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>