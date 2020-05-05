It doesn’t sound like IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev plans to step aside to allow a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title.

“He can’t face Fury because he has signed a contract to fight me,” the 39-year-old Pulev told Sky Sports. “Besides, in this same contract there are clauses featuring some serious compensations (if the fight doesn’t happen). In the meantime, Fury has a contract for a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Neither me, nor Wilder will give up on these fights.”