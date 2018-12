Unbeaten super lightweight terror Omar “Pollo” Aguilar will be on the undercard when Zanfer wraps up its 2018 schedule on Saturday at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. Aguilar (10-0, 10 KOs) has won 9 of his 10 fights in the first round. He will face Emanuel “Peligro” Herrera (6-5, 2 KOs) in an eight rounder.

In the headliners, Jose Briegel “Gallito” Quirino meets Renoel Pael and former world champion Juan “Churritos” Hernández takes on Julio Cesar “Nino” Castillo.