Former WBA super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (29-0, 26 KOs) will take on will take on Przemyslaw Opalach (27-2, 22 KOs) on January 26 at the Ufgauhalle in Karlsruhe, Germany. The bout will be for the GBU super middleweight world title. Feigenbutz, still just 23, has an eight fight winning streak since losing the WBA belt to Giovanni De Carolis three years ago.