Prograis-Velasco is official

Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) was born in New Orleans and became a fighter in The Big Easy. He never returned home to fight. Until now. Prograis, the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim super lightweight champion, will make his homecoming against fellow unbeaten Juan Jose Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs) on July 14 at Lakefront Arena on the campus of the University of New Orleans (UNO). Tickets go on sale today.

In the co-feature, young knockout artist Teofimo Lopez (9-0, 7 KOs) continues his rise up the lightweight rankings against once-beaten William Silva (25-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder.