May 25, 2018

Pierre and Campfort win in Haiti

By Héctor Villarreal

The WBA’s #1 World ranked lightweight, Haitian Evens Pierre (30-1, 20 KOs) took another firm step towards a World title shot by dispatching Francisco Contreras (31-9, 24) by knockout. KOs) at 51 seconds of the seventh round in the main event of the card Fight Night 1, held on Thursday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Pierre had just vacated the Fedelatin lightweight championship, which allowed that belt to be fought by the undefeated Dominican Jackson Marines and the Panamanian Rolando Giono. Marines (13-0, 4 KOs) won the title by beating Giono (22-10, 16 KOs) by wide unanimous decision.

In the event organized by Boxe Internationale of the promoter Jacques Deschamps Fils, the other idol of Haitian boxing, “Silky” Wilky Campfort (25-3, 14 KOs) retained the Fedelatin super welterweight belt by winning a unanimous decision over Mexican Rodrigo Mejía (14-11-3, 6 KOs).

Cubans based in Panama, Pablo Vicente and Damian Rodriguez remained undefeated by winning their scheduled to 8 rounds bouts. Vicente (12-0, 10 KOs) only needed only one minute and 9 seconds to destroy Dominican Brayner Vasquez (9-4, 4 KOs) and Rodriguez (11-0, 6 KOs) came from behind to win on the 3 scorecards over Venezuelan Adrian Perez (8-4, 6 KOs).

The former WBA interim super lightweight champion, Johan Perez, from Venezuela (24-5, 16 KOs), had to extend to 10 rounds to take a unanimous decision over Panama’s Aristides Quintero (20-12, 17 KOs).

Another Venezuelan, super feather Roger Gutierrez (19-1-1, 16 KOs), knocked out Dominican Willy Morillo (4-5, 2 KOs) at 2:47 of the very first round.

The card was held at the Karibe Convention Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

