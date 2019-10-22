Unbeaten super lightweights Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) will be squaring off this Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super world super lightweight championship. The highly anticipated fight will be the final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) and will be taking place at the O2 Arena in London, broadcast by DAZN.

Prograis, a Houston native that was born in New Orleans, will be making the first defense of his black and gold belt against the undefeated Scotsman in a fight that generates high expectations and will represent the World Boxing Super Series final at 140 pounds for the Muhammad Ali trophy.

Prograis beat Kiryl Relikh in April to earn his WBA world title in the division and now has a chance at becoming the coveted super champion of the world’s oldest sanctioning body. Thus far, Prograis has impressed everyone with his grit and willingness to take two punches in order to give one, which always makes for entertaining fights, not to mention his knockout power in both hands.

Josh Taylor, on the other hand, is coming into the fight with a very impressive resume as well despite only having 15 professional bouts. He last fought in May, winning an impressive unanimous decision against an undefeated and highly motivated Ivan Baranchyk.

Taylor has also taken the undefeated records of Ryan Martin and Ohara Davies, to name a couple of blue chip prospects, not to mention a very good victory over Viktor Postol in June of 2018, where he earned a close unanimous decision nod by the judges against a very accomplished veteran in a fight that really put him on the map.