Boxeo Telemundo closes out its 2019 campaign with an intriguing welterweight matchup as WBC Latino champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his title against Puerto Rican challenger John Karl Sosa (14-3, 7 KOs) in a 10 round battle live from the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City.

Pintor has had a busy year leading up to the biggest fight of his career, in March he outpointed Deigo Cruz over 10 rounds to pick up his WBC Latin belt on Telemundo. He later reappeared in the summer series, blasting out late sub Miguel Angel Martinez in 2 rounds. Pintor, the nephew of Hall Of Famer Lupe Pintor, has high hopes that a win on Friday night will earn him a spot in the rankings and a step closer to a title shot.

Sosa, 27, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, was a stellar amateur before going pro in 2012. Carrying the momentum into the paid ranks, in 2014, Sosa was recognized by the WBO as one of the best prospects of Puerto Rico. John Karl started his career 13-0 before getting his first taste of defeat, losing to Alan Sanchez in Las Vegas, NV. Never being one to shy away from a challenge, Sosa took on Eddie Gomez and Rashid Ellis back to back, losing two close spirited decisions in his efforts to prove he belongs at the top. After some time off to rethink his career, Sosa bounced back with a knockout win this past May and is motivated to get back in the mix and win his first regional belt this Friday.

The co-main event of the night will feature a pair a Mexico City lightweights in Jorge Anhuar Batalla (6-2) will square off against crosstown rival Pedro Ivan Bernal (5-1) over 8 rounds.

In a flyweight battle, Omar Periban (4-3) faces Daniel “El Tanquecito” Garcia Lopez over 6 rounds.

“Trompas” Pintor Vs. John Karl Sosa airs live this Friday October 25th at 11:35EST/ Check local listings.