ProBox Weights from Mexico Luis “Koreano” Torres 135 vs. Misael “Pichon” Cabrera 135

(WBC Latino lightweight title) Oscar Alvarez 131.2 vs. Diego Lopez 132.2

Alex Fuentes 126.8 vs. Mario Valenzuela 126.8 Date: March 8

Venue: Palenque De La Expo, in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: Marquez Promotions, Chiquita Gonzalez Promotions, ProBox Promotions

TV: ProBox TV Tour of the Middle East – Part 2 Like this: Like Loading...

