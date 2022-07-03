Prince Bahdi remains unbeaten The knockout streak of unbeaten lightweight “Prince” Lucas Bahdi (12-0, 11 KOs) was ended by durable veteran Diego Fabian Eligio (22-8-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Bahdi was forced to go the full ten en route to a 100-90 3x unanimous decision to claim the vacant NABA “gold” 135lb title. Opetaia boxed with broken jaw Joyce pounds Hammer in four Like this: Like Loading...

