By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Newly crowned IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia had to overcome the adversity of having his jaw broken early in the bout with Maris Breidis according to the Australian’s coach Mark Wilson.

“I didn’t know it was broken until the 11th round when you can evidently see that something was really amiss with it,” Wilson told foxsports.com.au in Opetaia’s locker room after the fight. “I thought, ‘We got through that, we’ve only got one to go. Run. Run.’ I believe we were two or three or four rounds up, I thought. We were starting to maybe lose a couple late. I said, ‘Just move, mate. We’ve got to move. Don’t do anything silly. Move, move.’ We got through there.”

Breidis revealed after the fight his nose was broken in round one.