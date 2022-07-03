July 3, 2022
Boxing News

Opetaia boxed with broken jaw

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Newly crowned IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia had to overcome the adversity of having his jaw broken early in the bout with Maris Breidis according to the Australian’s coach Mark Wilson.

“I didn’t know it was broken until the 11th round when you can evidently see that something was really amiss with it,” Wilson told foxsports.com.au in Opetaia’s locker room after the fight. “I thought, ‘We got through that, we’ve only got one to go. Run. Run.’ I believe we were two or three or four rounds up, I thought. We were starting to maybe lose a couple late. I said, ‘Just move, mate. We’ve got to move. Don’t do anything silly. Move, move.’ We got through there.”

Breidis revealed after the fight his nose was broken in round one.

Prince Bahdi remains unbeaten

  • 2 tough SOB’s. Each other broke something but still boxed a thrilling fight for the full 12.

  • Sounds like a war report! 2 tough guys. Congrats to both for hanging in there and put there best efforts in the fight.

