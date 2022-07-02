Unbeaten, WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #6 heavyweight Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) returned from a one year layoff with a fourth round stoppage of perennial gatekeeper Christian Hammer (27-10, 17 KOs) at the OVO Arena in London. Joyce dropped Hammer in late in round three and then put him down three times in round four to end it. Time was 1:20. Joyce successfully defended his WBC Silver and WBO International belts.
Former world champion Zolani Tete (30-4, 23 KOs) brutally kayoed Jason Cunningham (31-7, 7 KOs) in round four to claim Cunningham’s Commonwealth and IBF International junior featherweight titles. Tete dropped Cunningham in round four then laid him out with his follow-up barrage.
Unbeaten lightweight Mark Chamberlain (11-0, 7 KOs) outscored Marc Vidal (13-3-5, 5 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the IBF European title.
Anyone surprised? Basically, a sparring session for Joyce to make some cash in the bank.
ridiculous. team joyce needs to do better
Joyce is so clumsy and his defense is going to catch him out sooner or later. As expected Hammer was not anything more than a warmup fight. Hope to see Joyce against a decent fighter next, he does seem to up his game then.
They thought Zolani was done after Casimero. They were wrong. Wouldn’t be surprised if he went back down and got his old belt back once Inoue vacates.
Joyce couldn’t beat Jerry Quarry, Oscar Bonavena, Joe Bugner, Tommy Morrison, Ray Mercer, Gerry Cooney, Derrick Jefferson, or John Ruiz. Just not impressed.
Instead of moving up he should move down for making this fight. ‘’Contenders’’ have to do better. This does nothing but turn boxing fans off.