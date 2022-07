Weights from Niagara Falls Lucas Bahdi 135 vs. Diego Fabian Eligio 135

(vacant NABA gold lightweight title) Stephan Dronjak 167.4 vs. Rodolfo Lopez Alvarez 166

Triston Brookes 162.2 vs. Sergio Moreno Martinez 160.3

Antonio Scaringi 150.2 vs. Jonathan Sanchez 151

Adrien Bembridge 157.8 vs. Jose Gutierrez Bolanos 153 Venue: Niagara Falls Convention Centre, Niagara Falls, Canada

Promoter: Lo Greco Promotions/Falls Boys Promotions

TV: FiteTV Opetaia dethrones Briedis Like this: Like Loading...

