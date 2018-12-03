By Rick Scharmberg at ringside

Prince Badi “The Boxing Prince” Ajamu (30-5-1, 15 KOs) won the WBF Silver cruiserweight title with an eight round unanimous decision over hard hitting Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-9, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the packed Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware.



In the co-feature, decorated military veteran Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (2-0, 2 KOs) needed just 13 seconds to annihilate debuting Dell Sefton in a scheduled four round heavyweight bout. The nine bout card was promoted by Dee Lee Promotions.

Twelve years after going the distance in a valiant effort with the great Roy Jones Jr., Prince Badi Ajamu utilized the skills obtained over an eighteen year pro career to dominate Anthony Caputo Smith. Ajamu dominated the opening round exclusively with his left jab. It appeared that he could possibly win the fight using that weapon exclusively, but those who knew of the pressure Caputo Smith can apply, also knew that a good jab alone couldn’t contain him.

In round two, Caputo Smith pinned Ajamu against the ropes several times, and landed his right hand to the body and head. Ajamu also got his body attack going in this round, while Caputo Smith began working in right uppercuts. Round two was a close one.

Round three was a big one for Ajamu. He worked his jab to the head and body of Caputo Smith, who was able to work his way inside, but could only land an occasional right. Prince went back to the jab, and backed it up with short rights and left hooks. The fourth round saw Caputo Smith opening with a nice four punch combination, but found himself getting out worked on the inside, which is supposed to be his territory.

Referee Vic DeWisocki let them work on the inside instead of calling for constant breaks. When Caputo Smith attempted to tie him up, Ajamu would land thudding blows to the body and shoulder with his free hand. This continued throughout the fight. Ajamu closed round four with two clean right hands and a hard right-left combination, while Caputo Smith landed a nice right at the bell.

Caputo Smith came back to life in what was an exciting fifth round. Prince opened with a right to the body followed by a three punch combination, while Caputo Smith answered with a two-handed body attack, as well as right uppercuts. Ajamu went back to the jab, and landed some nice body shots of his own, but Caputo Smith landed some nice left hooks, a left-right-left combination, and two hard rights at the bell to take the round.

Round six was close, but Prince was busier, as he continued to work Caputo Smith’s body throughout the round. He worked right hands off the jab, while Caputo Smith worked his left to the body and rights to the head. Caputo Smith landed a nice three punch combination early in the round, and a hard right later, but Ajamu took the round with a series of clean lead right hands in the last ten seconds of the round.

Round seven was a close one, as both fighters punched freely and gave it all they had. Caputo flashed his hard combinations, but they were infrequent, as Ajamu always countered with short two and three punch combinations. The final round was exciting, as Prince was able to fend off Caputo Smith, who tried desperately to land a hay maker. He landed several hard shots during the exchanges, but Prince continued to dominate with short, countering combinations.

The final scores read 78-74 and 77-75 (twice) in favor of Prince Badi Ajamu.

Talabisco stops Sefton

Decorated Marine Corps veteran Stefan Talibisco fought as an amateur in the 1990’s, but his boxing career was placed on hold after joining the military. After retiring from military service, which saw him earn the Iraqi Freedom Award and a Meritorious Service Medal, among others, Talabisco made his return to the ring.

As for his fight with pro debuting Dell Sefton, well, that was nothing compared to the action he must have seen while overseas. Talabisco blitzed Sefton and pinned him in the corner and unloaded. Sefton turned away and ref DeWysocki promptly stopped the bout at the 13-second mark. Talabisco had a look of genuine disappointment on his face as the bout was stopped. Get ‘em next time, Stefan, and thank you for your service.

Talabisco improves to 2-0, 2 KOs, while Sefton drops to 0-1.

Mullins outworks Colvin

Promising super middleweight Brandon “King Bran” Mullins (3-0, 1 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over rugged 19-fight veteran John “Jawbreaker” Colvin (4-15, 4 KOs). In spite of his record, Colvin is one tough cookie. After absorbing a big right hand in the opening seconds from Mullins, it became clear that he wasn’t going down anytime soon.

Mullins worked the body of Colvin in the early going, before landing a nice four punch combination to the head, followed by hard left and right to Colvin’s body. Mullins used constant movement and a fluid jab to keep the ever-pressing Colvin at bay through a closer round two.

Mullins took over for good in the third round, as he began to find a home for his left hook. In this round, Mullins landed multiple clean left hooks fired as a lead and off the right hand. He also landed a nice right uppercut to the head, and several hard rights to the body of Colvin. To his credit, Colvin never stopped coming.

In the final round, Mullins took it to a higher gear, and won the fight going away. A young career is best developed against a variety of styles with increasing levels of experience. To that end, Brandon got in some good work against a veteran opponent with a bruising style.

The scores were all 40-36 in favor of Brandon Mullins.

Baldwin stops Byers

In a rematch of her pro debut, Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin improved to 3-0, with 2 KOs with an impressive opening round stoppage over Crystal “CoCo Vicious” Byers (0-5) in a scheduled four round super middleweight bout.

Baldwin started fast against the southpaw Byers, and scored an early knockdown when she landed a right hand that sent Byers into the ropes. It was determined that the ropes held Crystal up, and ref DeWysocki correctly called a knockdown.

Baldwin went right back on the attack, and landed her right hand repeatedly. After connecting with two double right hands, Baldwin delivered a well-timed four punch volley on Byres. The third punch – a left – visibly shook Byers, and when she turned away, referee DeWysocki made a timely stop. The time was 2:47 of the opening round.

Schmelle Baldwin displayed substantial improvement since her pro debut. Her punches were crisper and straighter, and the result was a nice win.

Kirkley halts Johnson

New Castle’s Vincent “Hollywood” Kirkley (2-0, 2 KOs) pleased his home town fans with an impressive opening round TKO over Marquis “Quisbo” Johnson (0-4) in a scheduled four round welterweight bout.

After opening with a right to the body of southpaw Johnson, Kirkley connected with another right that caused Johnson’s gloves to touch the floor, resulting in a knockdown. After a right to the body, left to the head combination from Kirkley sent Johnson down again in dramatic fashion, referee DeWysocki stopped the bout. The time was 1:06 of the opening round.

John decisions Miller

In an entertaining battle of lefties, Jauvan “The Marksman” John (3-7-1) won a unanimous decision over Anthony “Shottabox” Miller (3-3, 3 KOs), in a four round middleweight contest.

John took the first round with harder shots, which included a solid right-left-right hook combination at the bell. The second round was close. John landed a nice short right hook early on in the round, and a hard right uppercut near the end, while Miller got in some nice body shots, and landed a big left hand that appeared to give him the round.

Round three was also close, but may have swung John’s way after he landed a big left to close out the round. With the fight on the line, John turned it up and won round three handily. Miller did some nice body work, but was outscored by John’s right hooks and a sharp right-left-right combination.

All three judges scored 39-37 for Jauvan John.

Horne halts Diggins

Maurice “War Time” Horne improved to 4-0 with 3 KOs with a third round TKO over late sub Rahim “The Big Dog” Diggins (0-1) in a scheduled four round cruiserweight bout.

After a hesitant opening round, Horne opened up against his much shorter opponent, and took it to him in round two. The end came at 1:20 of round three after Diggins turned away after Horne landed a five-punch combination.

Murray majority decisions Taylor

David “One Two” Murray (8-2-1, 6 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Antwaun “TNT” Taylor (4-7, 1 KO) in a four round cruiserweight bout. The first two rounds were fairly close, but Murray turned it up and won the last two rounds going away.

The scores were 40-36 and 39-37 for Murray and even at 38-38.

Murray decisions Johnson

In the opening bout, Dan “Danny Boy” Murray (4-2) scored a unanimous decision over Weusi “The Truth” Johnson (2-10-1) in a four round lightweight bout.

Johnson started well, taking the opening round, but his work rate faltered after that. Murray took advantage, and won the remaining three rounds virtually on work rate alone.

The scores were 40-36 and 39-37 (twice) in favor of Dan Murray.

Ring announcer: Nino Del Buono

Matchmaker: Nick Tiberi