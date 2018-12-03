By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Simpiwe Konkco was rather fortunate to retain his IBO minimumweight belt after his fight against Joey Canoy from the Philippines was declared a no contest in terms of the rules, when he sustained a cut after an accidental clash of heads in the fourth round, of their fight at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday afternoon.

The red headed Canoy (47.20kg) was in control from the opening round as Konkco (47.60kg) appeared to be battling with the southpaw stance of the challenger.

The champion was dropped to his knees with a right to the side of the jaw in round two. He managed to beat the count and survived to the bell.

Konkco came back into the fight in round three and held his own against the fast moving Canoy who is rated at #3 by the IBO.

In round four an accidental clash of heads left the champion with a bad cut on his head.

Referee Allen Matakane called in the ring doctor to look at the cut and after examination, he waved the fight on.

However, soon afterwards with blood pumping out of the cut Matakane once again called in the doctor who advised that the fight be called with only seconds left in the round.

The 32-year Konkco saw his record go to 19-5-1nc; 7 KOs and the 25-year-old Canoy’s record went to 14-3-1-1nc; 7 KOs.

The unused judges were Lulama Mtya, Patrick Mokondiwa and John Shipanuka.

MALINDI WINS VACANT ABU TITLE

On the same card, South African bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi (53.20kg) won the vacant African Boxing Union bantamweight title when he outclassed fellow countryman Makazole Tete (53.50kgs) over 12 one-sided rounds.

The scores were 119-109 on all three judges’ scorecards.

OTHER RESULTS: Welterweight: Xolisa Nonkonyane beat Mzoxolo Dyani, tko 2; Bantamweight: Mawande Mbusi and Phila Gola fought to a draw over six rounds.