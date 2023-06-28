In a direct rematch, WBC strawweight champion Panya Pradabsri a.k.a. Petchmanee CP Freshmart (40-1, 24 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over very game 38-year-old challenger Norihito Tanaka (20-10, 10 KOs) on Wednesday in a temporary outdoor arena in Rayong, Thailand. Pradabsri dropped Tanaka in round one and staggered him in round three. After four rounds, WBC open scoring had Pradabsri ahead 40-35, 39-36, 39-36. In round eight, Tanaka’s cornerman dashed into the ring to save his fighter from further punishment.

Pradabsri previously outpointed Tanaka in an entertaining fight eleven months ago .