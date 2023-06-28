In a direct rematch, WBC strawweight champion Panya Pradabsri a.k.a. Petchmanee CP Freshmart (40-1, 24 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over very game 38-year-old challenger Norihito Tanaka (20-10, 10 KOs) on Wednesday in a temporary outdoor arena in Rayong, Thailand. Pradabsri dropped Tanaka in round one and staggered him in round three. After four rounds, WBC open scoring had Pradabsri ahead 40-35, 39-36, 39-36. In round eight, Tanaka’s cornerman dashed into the ring to save his fighter from further punishment.
Pradabsri previously outpointed Tanaka in an entertaining fight eleven months ago .
Strawweight might be heating up. Currently have 2 North American based champions and could have 3 if Rosa can beat Nyimtrong. Oscar Collazo looks the goods from his last fight and you have the Shigeoka brothers due title shots now as well. Should be fun over the next couple of years