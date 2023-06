Weights from Culiacan, Mexico Pedro ‘Pedrin’ Guevara 115.5 vs. Miguel ‘Joyita’ Herrera 115.1

Alexis Molina 117.7 vs. Jesus Ivan Mercado 116.4

Juan Ramirez Marquez 121.5 vs. Nazario Castro 120.8 Venue: Centro de Eventos Figlostase in Culiacan, MéXico

Promoter: ProBox

Guevara is a former WBC Light Flyweight Champion with two successful defenses

