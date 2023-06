Pradabsri, Tanaka make weight Panya Pradabsri 105 vs. Norihito Tanaka 105

(WBC strawweight title) Location: Rayong, Thailand

Promoter: Petpiya Fight

TV: TV Thailand This bout is a rematch. Pradabsri previously took a unanimous decision over Tanaka 11 months ago.

Tanaka, at 35 years and nine months of age, is attempting to break Hozumi Hasegawa’s record as the oldest Japanese boxer to win a world championship.

The winner must face WBC interim champion Yudai Shigeoka. ESPN+ picks up women's world title twinbill Like this: Like Loading...

