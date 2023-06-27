Undisputed super middleweight world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) puts her titles on the line against former WBO middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) this Saturday at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

In the 10-round co-feature, unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) takes on former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs) for the vacant IBF welterweight crown.

Promoted by BOXXER, Crews Dezurn-Marshall, Jonas-Wyatt and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.