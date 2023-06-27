Tickets go on sale today for the August 12 junior lightweight title showdown between WBO world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) will open the televised tripleheader in a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr. (11-3-2, 3 KOs) This bout was initially scheduled for March, but Torrez tore his oblique in training.

Navarrete-Valdez, a to-be-announced co-feature, and Torrez-Jake will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes:

Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs), a 2016 Mexican Olympian, puts his unbeaten record on the line against compatriot Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Emiliano “El General” Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) will face an opponent to be named in a four-rounder.

Super middleweights Sergio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs), two Phoenix crowd favorites, will meet in a six-round super middleweight dual for intra-city bragging rights.

Middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs), who trains out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, will fight Isaiah Wise (11-2-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round clash.

Rising junior welterweight prospect Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) will make his fourth appearance of 2023 in a scheduled six-rounder.

Heavyweight knockout artist Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (7-0, 6 KOs) returns in a six-rounder against Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs).