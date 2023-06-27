While very few top heavyweights in boxing have a fight scheduled at the moment, there will be two of the most exciting contenders in the division seeing action on Saturday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Unbeaten WBO #7, WBA #8, WBC #9 heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) is as much as a 14:1 favorite over former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), who stepped in on one week’s notice to the big ESPN-televised card fight.

In the co-feature, WBC #5, WBA #5 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) is a 10:1 favorite over unbeaten 6’8 Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs).

Don’t expect either fight to go the distance.