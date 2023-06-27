By Héctor Villarreal

Dominican Shuan Boxing Promotions continues to take great steps in the world of boxing, especially those that can take the fighters and the entire Dominican Republic to a higher level, as it has already done with names such as Eric “Mini Pacman” Rosa, Alberto “La Avispa” Puello and the young prospect Kaipo Gallegos.

The company is very proud to have received the opportunity from the sanctioning body, The World Boxing Organization (WBO) to organize the boxing card within the framework of the entity’s annnual convention, which is scheduled to be held from October 9th to 13th with headquarters in Punta Cana, D. R.